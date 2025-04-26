Former Outfielder Believes Philadelphia Phillies Are Great Fit for Third Baseman
The Philadelphia Phillies are having some serious issues with five straight losses.
To begin the year, the Phillies were looking good and rolling right along. As a team that has World Series aspirations, Philadelphia was off to a strong start and seemingly bounced back from their disappointing early exit in the playoffs.
However, some of their issues from both last year and the start of this season have become a growing problem for the team.
One of the most glaring has been a lack of production offensively from a key player at an important position.
As seen in the postseason against the New York Mets, it’s hard to win with multiple holes in the batting order, and that has become an issue once again for the Phillies.
Former outfielder Cameron Maybin on Foul Territory recently spoke about Philadelphia being one of the best fits for former All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
As the season progresses, Arenado is going to be one of the most frequently mentioned names in trade rumors.
The eight-time All-Star was shopped quite a bit this winter, but ultimately stayed with the St. Louis Cardinals.
However, as the Cardinals inevitably fall out of contention, Arenado waiving his no-trade clause to go to a contender should become more likely.
Even though the Phillies might be struggling a bit now, this is one of the best rosters in baseball with a need at third base.
While Alec Bohm was an All-Star in 2024 for Philadelphia and is currently on a 10-game hitting streak, his numbers are still a cause for concern early this campaign.
So far, he has slashed .230/.252/.290 with zero home runs, six RBI, and four doubles. The power of Bohm has seemingly disappeared, and the bad numbers have been going on for far too long.
As the Phillies hope to be a contender once again, they might have to make a tough decision on their third baseman.
So far in 2025, Arenado has been much better than last year, slashing 267/.370/.430 with two home runs and 11 RBI.
Joining a team like Philadelphia with a lot of star power and a commitment to winning would like get the slugger to waive his no-trade clause.
Overall, the Phillies are going to have a tough decision to make soon about how Bohm has been playing. Even though he was an All-Star in 2024, he has been a massive disappointment since.
Philadelphia can’t go into the playoffs with such a looming question mark at the hot corner. If things don’t improve for Bohm, pursuing Arenado makes a lot of sense.