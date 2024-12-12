Scott Boras Gives Update on Philadelphia Phillies Trade Rumors Around Alec Bohm
Since the Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated in the postseason, many reports have suggested that Alec Bohm could be a trade candidate.
On some levels, it makes sense.
The Phillies want to upgrade their roster, and given Bohm is still relatively young, cheap, and was an All-Star last year, a team might be willing to move a good player for him.
What the return package would be for Bohm is to be determined, but there's not doubt the slugger would help Philadelphia land someone of need.
However, conflicting comments have started to come out, with skipper Rob Thomson saying the team isn't shopping him.
Thomson formed his words in an interesting way, saying teams are interested in him because he's a "really good player." That could be to keep the locker room happy if Bohm were to not be traded, but his words were certainly different.
That doesn't mean the Phillies won't trade their third baseman.
Reports have indicated Philadelphia has made it clear he's available on the trade market, so Thomson's comments might not hold much weight.
But he wasn't the only one in Bohm's circle who said he wouldn't be traded.
The Nebraska native is represented by super agent Scott Boras, the best agent in Major League Baseball.
Boras was the focus of the Winter Meetings, representing many of the top available players on the market this offseason.
When asked specifically about Bohm's future with the Phillies, he told reporters, including Spencer McKercher of NBC Sports Philadelphia, that he has "no indication" from the team that they're shopping him.
"I have no indication from the Phillies that they're shopping Alec Bohm. There's a lot of media discussion about it, but there's never anything said to us about anything other than Alec Bohm is the third baseman for the Phillies and will remain so."
Boras wouldn't come out and say anything other than Bohm is Philadelphia's third baseman since it wouldn't do him any good given that he doesn't want to ruin relationships with any higher-ups from a Phillies front office and ownership group who have been willing to spend money on his clients.
But, there seems to be something here.
After the comments made by Thomson and now Boras, perhaps a Bohm trade isn't as sure of a thing as some have made it out to be.
If they move on from Bohm, it wouldn't be surprising, but if he's on the Opening Day roster as the starting third baseman in the middle of Philadelphia's lineup, that wouldn't be surprising, either.