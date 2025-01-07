Former Philadelphia Phillies Closer Predicted To Sign With Chicago Cubs
If the Philadelphia Phillies were to bring back a reliever from their 2024 roster, it doesn't seem likely to be Carlos Estevez.
That isn't necessarily his fault after doing exactly what he came in to do at the deadline, but it's the reality of the situation due to the current roster.
Now, if Estevez could be had for a decent price, a return to the Phillies makes all the sense in the world. In 20 appearances for Philadelphia after the deadline, he posted a 2.57 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, 3.83 FIP and struck out 18 hitters in 21.0 innings pitched.
It's a bit surprising he hasn't found a new team yet, but with other relievers still available, that market hasn't picked up as much as many expected it to entering the winter.
Relievers are tough to evaluate. When Estevez was at his best, one could make a strong argument that he was one of the better relievers in Major League Baseball a year ago. Unfortunately, his career 4.21 ERA doesn't do him much good.
With other better arms on the market, too, he could have to wait until they sign.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes Tanner Scott could have to sign before the right-hander's market starts to heat up.
Bowden hinting at Scott holding up the market could indicate that all relievers might have to wait a bit longer to sign. While the left-hander offers different things due to being able to throw in situational matchups more than a right-hander, he's the best reliever available and is controlling the market.
Bowden, however, also predicted Estevez would eventually sign with the Chicago Cubs.
"Like Yates, Estévez probably has to wait until Scott signs before he can find his next team," Bowden wrote. "I think the Cubs, who need to build up their bullpen, are the best fit for him."
Bowden went on to write that Estévez's strikeout ability would be quite useful to the Cubs, who don't have a closer at the moment. Other teams should have interest in him, but Chicago appears to be a team well-positioned to contend in its division, at minimum.
Around Major League Baseball, multiple teams could use Estevez as their closer. The Cubs are one of them, and with some of the moves they've already made this offseason, they might only be a move or two away from contending in the National League Central.
As constructed, Chicago isn't a World Series contender, but adding Estevez would bring the Cubs closer to contention than without him.