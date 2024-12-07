Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Sign Tanner Scott to $60 Million Deal
A contending team always needs an elite bullpen and as currently constructed, the Philadelphia Phillies don't have that.
Their bullpen had its struggles during the 2024 campaign, but for the most part, it was an above-average unit. However, with the possibility of losing Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman, things might look much different for the Phillies in 2025.
All indications point to Philadelphia spending this winter. That doesn't mean they're going to hand out $400-plus million in contracts, but there's a sense around the league that they're willing to sign free agents.
Looking ahead, outside of finding an offensive-minded outfielder, upgrading the bullpen is the biggest need. Depending on what Estevez and Hoffman do, that need could become even bigger.
At the very least, the front office will have to replace one of them if both depart.
There are players on the market for the Phillies to pursue, including left-hander Tanner Scott. Scott was a hot name at the trade deadline, someone Philadelphia was linked to.
The Phillies didn't get a deal done for the left-hander, trading for Estevez instead. Now that he's on the open market, they'll have a chance to sign him without moving a package they might've not felt comfortable trading.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic likes the fit, predicting Philadelphia will sign Scott to a four-year, $60 million deal.
"The Phillies lost two key relievers, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez, to free agency and now are looking to add a high-leverage bullpen arm. Although they’d prefer to land a right-handed closer, it would be better to just get the best free-agent closer, which is Scott, who was worth 4.0 WAR last season with Miami and San Diego. He logged a 1.75 ERA over 72 appearances with 84 strikeouts in 72 innings."
$60 million for a reliever is a bit expensive, as some of the previous contracts handed out to relievers haven't worked out. Still, Scott has the makings of being elite for the foreseeable future.
One could make a strong argument that he was the best reliever in Major League Baseball last season, and it wasn't like that performance came out of nowhere.
The 30-year-old posted a 1.75 ERA, 252 ERA+, 2.92 FIP, and struck out 84 hitters in 72.0 innings pitched.
While it was the best year in his career, he impressed in 2023, striking out 104 hitters in 78.0 innings pitched.
The price is tough to ignore, but that's the going rate for a closer of his caliber.