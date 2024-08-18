Former Philadelphia Phillies Fan-Favorite Making History with New Team
Zach Eflin was always a solid middle of the rotation type pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, when healthy. He made his debut for the Phillies in 2016 and was the only Major League team he had called home until he hit free agency and was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023.
While Eflin never quite rose to ace status, he always had the potential to be very good, something Philadelphia saw glimpses of over the course of seven seasons.
But now, Eflin is fully flourishing with another World Series contender - the Baltimore Orioles.
The Orioles acquired Eflin from the Rays at this season's MLB trade deadline for a trio of prospects. Baltimore had to give up their no.10 and no.17 prospects to obtain Eflin's services, he didn't come cheap.
But is now considered the most valuable player acquired at the trade deadline among all teams according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
But the former Phillies star is doing it in style and making history at the same time. Eflin is the "first pitcher in Orioles history with at least 25 strikeouts and two or fewer walks in his first four starts with the team," according to Nightengale.
He has given Baltimore one of the most formidable rotations in baseball and they are true World Series contenders.
The question now becomes is this what they can expect from Eflin moving forward or just, like the Phillies, this is just a glimpse of what he could be?
Regardless, it appears Eflin is beginning to finally flourish, he's just doing it away from South Philadelphia.