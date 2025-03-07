Former Philadelphia Phillies Player Shares Wild Story About Barry Bonds
The Philadelphia Phillies are getting ready for the upcoming season with their roster filled with superstar players in today's game.
After putting this group together and reaching the World Series in 2022, the goal of everyone in the organization is to lift the trophy at the end of the year, putting a defining stamp on the careers of many players in the clubhouse.
Perhaps no one would benefit from a championship more than Bryce Harper.
Undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer and one of the best to ever put on cleats, the only thing that is missing from his resume is a World Series title.
Harper wants to avoid joining the list of MVPs who failed to win a championship, putting him alongside the likes of Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Ted Williams, Frank Thomas and Rod Carew.
Speaking of Bonds, he put himself back in the headlines when stating he believes could still hit a 100 mph fastball at his current age of 60 years old.
"100? That's easy," he said on the "All the Smoke" podcast. "Now, if you're asking me to do something spectacular, that would take time for my body to get used to at 60. But to go up there and hit it, I don't care how hard you throw it, as long as I can see it, I can hit it."
It's a bold claim.
Bonds should be confident, though.
After all, he still slashed .276/.480/.565 with 28 homers and 66 RBI in his final season of Major League Baseball at the age of 42, leading the MLB in walks (132) and on-base percentage (.480).
But to still hit a 100 mph fastball 18 years later may have some people skeptical.
Well, that's where former Phillies player Andrew McCutchen comes into the mix with his own story about Bonds who showed up to the batting cages before one of their games when he was a member of the San Francisco Giants.
"... You could hear the whip of his bat, unlike anything I've seen at that present time. He slips from the torque and the slippery dress shoes on the turf and the ball goes straight up into the net above him. Now, There was a tv that was bout 5 feet above the net of our cage. The ball was hit so hard that it hit the tv screen and completely shattered it. Mind you, the ball didn't go thru a hole of any sort. The net just stretched far enough because of Bonds' power. I say all of that to say this, I believe him," the former MVP said on his social media page.
Is that enough to prove the doubters wrong?
Perhaps not.
But there have been countless tales of what Bonds can do with a baseball bat in his hands, and the fact that McCutchen stated he's never heard anything like the sound Bonds' bat made when he was in his early 50s is another example.