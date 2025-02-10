Former Philadelphia Phillies Reliever Elects Free Agency After Stint With Mets
The Philadelphia Phillies aren't expected to make a major splash the remainder of this offseason, but they won't say no to creating more depth.
They could have that opportunity in their relief staff after Dylan Covey elected to become a free agent following the decision by the New York Mets to outright him off their 40-man roster, per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.
Covey was with the Phillies in 2023 after they claimed him off waivers in May of that year.
The right-hander showed well for himself, posting a 3.69 ERA across his 28 outings and one start, finishing with an ERA+ that was 17 points above the league average across his 39 innings pitched.
But that was the last time Covey appeared in a Major League game.
He began last season on the injured list with shoulder tightness, and after sitting on the shelf for a while, he was eventually transferred to the 60-day IL on June 1. That reduced him to making rehab appearances before getting sent to Triple-A.
The 33-year-old had solid performances, but he wasn't called up to be part of the MLB bullpen.
After he elected free agency in October 2024, he quickly found a home with the Mets by signing a one-year, Major League deal.
However, that was short-lived when New York brought back Ryne Stanek, prompting them to designate Covey for assignment. Upon clearing waivers, the veteran arm decided to become a free agent.
Philadelphia could look into bringing him back on a short-term contract.
Their bullpen is far from solidified entering the spring, and there could be an opportunity for Covey to get called back up to The Show if he returns to the organization.