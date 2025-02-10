Inside The Phillies

Former Philadelphia Phillies Reliever Elects Free Agency After Stint With Mets

After a short stint with the New York Mets, one of the Philadelphia Phillies past pitchers is now on the open market.

Brad Wakai

Sep 18, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher relief pitcher Dylan Covey (54) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park
Sep 18, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher relief pitcher Dylan Covey (54) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies aren't expected to make a major splash the remainder of this offseason, but they won't say no to creating more depth.

They could have that opportunity in their relief staff after Dylan Covey elected to become a free agent following the decision by the New York Mets to outright him off their 40-man roster, per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.

Covey was with the Phillies in 2023 after they claimed him off waivers in May of that year.

The right-hander showed well for himself, posting a 3.69 ERA across his 28 outings and one start, finishing with an ERA+ that was 17 points above the league average across his 39 innings pitched.

But that was the last time Covey appeared in a Major League game.

He began last season on the injured list with shoulder tightness, and after sitting on the shelf for a while, he was eventually transferred to the 60-day IL on June 1. That reduced him to making rehab appearances before getting sent to Triple-A.

The 33-year-old had solid performances, but he wasn't called up to be part of the MLB bullpen.

After he elected free agency in October 2024, he quickly found a home with the Mets by signing a one-year, Major League deal.

However, that was short-lived when New York brought back Ryne Stanek, prompting them to designate Covey for assignment. Upon clearing waivers, the veteran arm decided to become a free agent.

Philadelphia could look into bringing him back on a short-term contract.

Their bullpen is far from solidified entering the spring, and there could be an opportunity for Covey to get called back up to The Show if he returns to the organization.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News