Former Phillies All-Star Infielder Announces Retirement After Impressive Career
Major League Baseball saw a significant retirement on Tuesday evening, and the former All-Star spent some of his last playing days with the Philadelphia Phillies.
As first reported by his management team, former Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Phillies, and Atlanta Braves infielder Whit Merrifield has announced that he is hanging up the cleats for good after not landing with a team this season.
Merrifield had signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia prior to the 2024 season, but despite the significant deal he struggled at the plate mightily in his age 35 season.
In 53 games with the Phillies prior to being released, he slashed .199/.277/.295 with three home runs and 11 RBI.
He wound up with the hated rival Braves from there and slashed .248/.348/.336 in the final 42 games of his career.
Though the three-time All-Star was far from his best days when he came to the City of Brotherly Love, he clearly enjoyed his time here, and he let fans know that fact in his retirement letter.
"Philly, I liked you way more than you liked me. Sorry I stunk for you," Merrifield hilariously wrote.
Over the course of his career, the speedster slashed an impressive line of .280/.328/.413 with 94 home runs and 485 RBI over the course of 1,147 games played.
While Philadelphia may not remember Merrifield's career with extreme fondness, certainly they will remember the fact that he had a genuine love for the city and wanted things to work out more than anyone.
Phillies fans will be sure to salute the versatile veteran and wish Merrifield well in his retirement.
