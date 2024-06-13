Former Phillies Farmhand Signs Minor League Deal With Diamondbacks
Former Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguer Erich Uelmen has joined the Arizona Diamondbacks on a similar deal, according to the MLB transaction wire.
The signing was last week and the Diamondbacks assigned Uelmen to their Arizona Complex League rookie team.
Uelman joined the Phillies last January when the Chicago Cubs traded him for cash. Chicago had just designated him for assignment after re-signing pitcher Drew Smyly late in 2022.
Injuries were a big reason why Uelmen never made an impact last season. He started the year on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and wasn’t activated until April 26.
He was called up by Philadelphia one time, on May 16. He pitched on May 19, oddly enough against the Cubs, and he gave up four earned runs and three hits in one inning of work.
The Phillies returned him to Lehigh Valley the next day. From there, he was placed on the 7-day IL on June 5 and moved to the 60-day IL on July 25. He returned in September for rehab assignments with Class-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading, followed by a short stint with Lehigh Valley.
On Sept. 30, Philadelphia moved him to their 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain. On Nov. 6, the Phillies outrighted him and he elected for free agency.
In 16 games he went 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA. He struck out 16 and walked eight in 17.2 innings and batters hit .275 against him.
Uelmen was originally a fourth-round pick of the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Cal Poly. The Las Vegas, Nev., native began his minor-league career as a starter but eventually transitioned to a relief role, which paved his way to his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2022.
The right-hander actually made his MLB debut against Philadelphia. He went 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 25 games that season, including a save. He struck out 21 and walked 12 in 27 innings as batters hit .248 against him.