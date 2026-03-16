Phillies Spring Training Roster Cuts Getting A Bit More Interesting

The Phillies' spring training roster moves to this point have been standard, with them optioning or reassigning to minor-league camp players who had no chance of making the Opening Day club anyway.

But this is their final week in Florida — the Phillies head north on March 23. Their roster decisions over the next few days will be much more interesting, specifically in the bullpen and on the bench.

The Phils began the spring with two spots open in their bullpen. It seems like left-handed sidearmer Kyle Backhus has claimed one with his performance, unique look and ability to be optioned to the minor leagues for a fresh arm if needed.

If Backhus indeed makes the team and if Orion Kerkering is ready to go on Opening Day after missing all of camp to this point with a right hamstring strain, the Phillies would have only one bullpen spot available for about 10 relievers.

On Sunday, the Phils removed four more players from their spring roster, including one of the members of the bullpen battle. Notes on the four:

RHP Nolan Hoffman

The 28-year-old right-handed reliever was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. Hoffman made seven Grapefruit League appearances for the Phillies and allowed four runs on 10 hits over 7⅓ innings with a team-leading 10 strikeouts.

Hoffman has big minor-league strikeout numbers, including 158 in 126 career innings at Triple-A, thanks in large part to his curveball. The Phillies acquired Hoffman last June in cash deal with the Texas Rangers. He made one appearance for the Phils, his major-league debut last August, an inning of relief in a blowout win over the Seattle Mariners. His other 27 appearances in the organization came with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Hoffman is on the Phillies' 40-man roster. Other members of the bullpen competition on the Phils' 40-man are Backhus and right-handers Zach Pop, Seth Johnson, Chase Shugart and Rule 5 pick Zach McCambley.

Non-roster invitees still in the mix are veterans Tim Mayza, Lou Trivino, Genesis Cabrera and Trevor Richards.

Pop is out of minor-league options so the Phillies would risk losing him if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster. If McCambley is not on the Opening Day roster, he would have to be passed through waivers and offered back to the Miami Marlins for $50,000 if he clears.

OF Pedro Leon

The Phillies did not announce Sunday's optioning of Leon to the minor leagues but the move appears on their transaction log.

Leon is a 27-year-old, right-handed hitter the Phillies claimed off waivers in November from the Orioles, a few weeks after he was claimed by Baltimore from Houston.

Leon played seven games in the majors for the 2024 Astros and has exactly 400 games of Triple-A experience. His importance to the Phillies seemed to increase at the beginning of March when a report emerged that Johan Rojas is facing an 80-game PED suspension.

There has been no official update to the Rojas situation. The Phillies have received no definitive word from MLB, and Rojas has continued to play in Grapefruit League games. If Rojas does miss time, Leon would be the next man up in terms of a right-handed-hitting centerfielder. Leon had 1,757 innings of center field experience in Houston's system.

The Cuban outfielder played a ton in camp defensively with a team-leading 16 games entering Monday. He will likely spend the season at Triple-A until or unless a need emerges in the majors.

LHP Andrew Walling

The 26-year-old lefty spent most of last season at Double-A (37 appearances), also pitching five times at the end of the year out of the Triple-A bullpen.

The Phillies signed Walling as an undrafted free agent just after the 2022 draft ended. In 134 appearances spanning 168 innings in their farm system, he has a 3.32 ERA with 206 strikeouts.

Walling has handled righties two years in a row but one of his main problems has been same-handed hitters' comfort level. Lefties have hit .265 against him the last two seasons with an on-base percentage north of .380.

In seven innings this spring, Walling allowed seven runs. He will either open the season at Double-A or Triple-A.

INF Jose Rodriguez

The Phillies acquired the right-handed-hitting, 24-year-old middle infielder from the White Sox in April 2024 for cash considerations.

Rodriguez has spent the vast majority of his time with Double-A Reading since, hitting .265/.329/.422 for the Fightin' Phils in 2024 and .303/.343/.384 last season.

He has played second base and shortstop in the Phillies' system with two games in center field and one in left. Rodriguez went 4-for-18 in camp and was around mostly as defensive infield depth. He could be ticketed for Triple-A, where he has just 19 games of experience compared to 261 at Double-A.