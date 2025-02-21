Former Phillies Top Prospect 'In Good Shape' Ahead of Crucial Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies will get their Spring Training games underway on Saturday.
Camp battles are playing out, primarily for the last bullpen opening and the final spot on the bench, but with a star-studded roster already in place, there is only one key area that is uncertain ahead of Opening Day barring injury.
That would be backup catcher.
With the Phillies looking to reduce J.T. Realmuto's workload this year, they need a viable backstop who can come in and provide run support and solid defense when their star is resting over the course of the long season.
Garrett Stubbs has held that role the last three years, and while he's turned into a loveable fan favorite and incredible clubhouse guy, he's not the high-end backup Philadelphia needs.
Rafael Marchan could fit the bill.
The former top prospect has always been viewed as someone who could be an impact catcher in the Majors, but he's been held back by injuries, derailing his career that saw him get into 23 MLB games in 2020 and 2021, but none in 2022 and 2023.
He was called up last year, and in 17 contests, he reminded everyone of the talent he posses with a .294/.345/.549 slash line, three homers, seven extra-base hits and six RBI in 56 plate appearances.
Marchan looks like he'll be the backup on Opening Day, but he has to prove he can provide that type of offensive production and stay healthy this spring, two things that have challenged him during his career.
"We like Marchan a lot. We think he's a real good catcher. He's shown some offensive prowess also. He's had a lot of injuries, but when he's played, he's played very well," Dave Dombrowski said per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
That's the book on the 25-year-old.
Talented, but injured.
He's looking to change that perception in Spring Training, and the good news is, he says his body is ready.
"My body's in good shape. I tried in the offseason to fix everything, working out really well. Just tried to maintain my body. I go through the season, my shoulders and my back, I had a problem with my back last year. I tried to be on top of that and right now, I'm in good position," Marchan stated.
Right now, it would take a lot for him not to make Philadelphia's Opening Day roster.
With no minor league options remaining, the Phillies would risk losing him for nothing through the waivers process if he isn't included in the 26-man group.
Because of that, he has the inside track to break camp as Realmuto's backup.
How long he holds onto that spot will be determined.
A lot of it is centered around him staying healthy.