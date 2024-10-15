Former Top Prospect Is Answer to Philadelphia Phillies Conundrum at Catcher
Coming off the disappointing early exit the Philadelphia Phillies suffered in the NLDS, there are a lot of things this organization has to figure out after coming up short on their goal of winning the World Series this year.
While fans are clamoring for changes, the reality is there isn't a whole lot that can be done.
Multiple players are locked into long-term deals, some have contracts that likely aren't attractive to teams in trade scenarios, and their other contributors are on team-friendly deals that provides them affordable Major League pieces.
All of that adds up to the Phillies likely running back virtually the same roster no matter how much that might upset the fanbase.
What Philadelphia needs to do, however, is find a way to spell J.T. Realmuto throughout the regular season so he can have some gas left in the tank when it comes time for the playoffs.
It's no secret the catcher is aging, and after being considered the best player at his position for the majority of his career, that is no longer the case based on the regression he's had at the plate that became evident to everyone during the NLDS.
All the miles on his legs, and the wear and tear that comes from being the everyday catcher over the years, has clearly seemed to have a negative impact on his ability to be an offensive threat when the calendar flips to October.
In his career, Realmuto has a batting average of .216 in the playoffs and he's struck out an eye-catching 41 times across his 125 at-bats. While his slugging percentage does sit at .400 because of his six homers and 11 extra-base hits, it's been all-or-nothing for him in the postseason.
At 34 years old by the time next season begins, that becomes a major concern.
One way the Phillies can preserve their star catcher to help him be productive when it matters most is having a legitimate backup option who can give him multiple days off.
That player should be former top prospect Rafael Marchan.
Signed as an international prospect in 2015 at a young age, he climbed his way up through their pipeline until he peaked as the No. 5 overall player in their farm system back in 2021.
Marchan debuted in 2020 for three games and appeared in 20 a year later, but after not making the Opening Day roster in 2022 or 2023, he stayed on the farm during those seasons while he dealt with injuries.
However, when the 25-year-old was called up to The Show this season, it was clear he could be a contributor in the future.
In 17 games and 51 at-bats, Marchan posted a .294/.345/.549 slash line with three homers, seven extra-base hits and six RBI. Behind the plate, he also showed value, putting up a defensive bWAR of 0.3 that should give Philadelphia confidence to use him more next season.
Despite being a lovable character, it's clear Garrett Stubbs is not the backup catcher this team needs.
Marchan's offensive prowess and improved defense would allow the Phillies to sit Realmuto for more games in 2025 that should help preserve him for later in the campaign and during the playoffs so he can be a contributor when the team needs him most.