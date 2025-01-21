Four Most Intriguing Philadelphia Phillies Players Invited to Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies will once again be among the best teams in baseball, as they are projected by some to remain atop the National League East despite an offseason that has lacked a blockbuster acquisition.
Things could certainly change between now and when Spring Training begins. But for the most part, there won’t be much up for grabs at camp again.
The starting rotation is locked in place as is the starting lineup. Their bullpen looks pretty set as well, but there are still a few interesting players to keep an eye on once baseball activities start up on Feb. 12, the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers.
Here are four players worth keeping an eye on in Spring Training who could factor into the mix for an Opening Day roster spot.
Andrew Painter
The team’s top prospect has missed the last two seasons as he recovered from an elbow injury. He returned to the mound during the Arizona Fall League and didn’t look to have missed a beat.
The plan right now is for him to not participate in Grapefruit League games as they want to conserve his arm for innings during the season, with a potential debut in the summer. Until then, he will be someone people want to watch even, if he is throwing only batting practice sessions.
With zero pressure and a plan in place, this will be a chance for him to take it all in and learn everything he can before he makes his MLB debut.
Nabil Crismatt
For three straight years, a relief pitcher on a minor league deal entering spring training earned a spot with the team. With Carlos Estevez still a free agent and Jeff Hoffman already signed with another team, it could certainly happen again.
If the Phillies want someone with previous MLB experience, Crismatt will be a player to keep an eye on. He pitched well with the San Diego Padres in 2022 when he recorded a 2.94 ERA across 67.1 innings.
Most of the last two seasons have been spent in the minors, as he received a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.
Justin Crawford
He and fellow top prospect, infielder Aidan Miller, will making the rounds with the MLB players at spring training. Neither is in line for a spot on the opening day roster, as both are projected to be starting for Double-A in 2025.
But any time a top prospect is at the facility, people will be paying attention. Crawford still has developing to do, but the outfield remains a need for the team.
If he plays well, he could be a late-season call-up for speed and defense off the bench.
Paul McIntosh
Back-up catcher could be up for grabs this spring. He was acquired along with Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins.
Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs will battle it out for the job behind J.T. Realmuto. But catching depth is important, as Philadelphia had four players receive time behind the plate last year.
Even if McIntosh lands at Triple-A, that puts him on stand-by for an MLB call-up.