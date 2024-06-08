Here's How Philadelphia Phillies Could Trade For Luis Robert Jr.
The Philadelphia Phillies were 44-19 heading into the weekend and are looking like a serious World Series contender. After an extended gap between games in comparison to what normally happens over the course of this long season, they beat their division rival New York Mets 7-2 in Game 1 of their London Series.
However, there are some question marks about the team moving forward, one of which is in the outfield.
Rumors and reports have suggested the Phillies will look to make some decently sized trades ahead of the deadline. A trade for outfield help is one thing that has been talked about, especially for a player who could make a big impact.
While there are a few good outfielders that could be available for the right price, one of the more intriguing potential targets is Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
No one knows whether or not the White Sox will actually want to move Robert. He is just 26 years old and has shown flashes of star potential.
But, if Chicago is open to dealing him, Philadelphia should be one of the teams with interest.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has suggested a trade idea that would send Robert to the Phillies.
He has Philadelphia landing the slugger in exchange for infielder Aidan Miller, right-hander Mick Abel, and right-hander Christian McGowan.
Philadelphia would be giving up a lot of young talent to make this trade happen, but it might be worth it. Robert could be a long-term option for the Phillies and could also help them towards their goal of a World Series this season.
In the 11 games Robert has played this season entering Saturday, he has slashed .205/.222/.523 to go along with four home runs and six RBIs.
Those numbers are poor, but his 2024 season is not what he should be judged on.
Last year, he put together a monster showing.
He hit .264/.315/.542 while hitting 38 home runs and racking up 80 RBIs. Those numbers are what show some of the star potential Robert possesses. If he could produce like that with Philadelphia, he would be a massive addition.
The most intriguing part about this potential deal for the Phillies is that he would come with team control. Robert being under contract certainly drives up his price tag, but he makes the trade idea more valuable for any team that acquires him.
All of that being said, this is just a hypothetical look at how Philadelphia could pull off a big deal for Robert.
There is no guarantee that he is available or that this trade would be accepted by the White Sox.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Phillies as the trade deadline draws nearer.
Robert would make for an exciting trade target, but it remains to be seen if Philadelphia would have interest in him.