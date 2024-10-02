How Are Philadelphia Phillies Preparing for Critical Playoff Series?
The Philadelphia Phillies will face a familiar opponent when they take the field at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday -- themselves.
While the Phillies await the start of the NLDS on Saturday against either the New York Mets or Milwaukee Brewers, they're doing everything they can to stay sharp. The last thing they want to do is lose their timing and get rusty during their five days off -- something they didn't have to worry about the last two years when they made the playoffs as a Wild Card team.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia will hold an intra-squad scrimmage at their home stadium, which will host Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS this weekend.
It won't be an ordinary scrimmage, however, as the Phillies are doing everything they can to simulate lifelike conditions (minus filling the seats with a sellout crowd of 43,000 fans, of course).
According to NBC10's John Clark, the Phillies will have umpires and walk-up music to replicate the experience of a real game. Two captains will pick teams, and then they'll play ball.
Veterans like Bryce Harper and Trea Turner who played during the Covid-shortened 2020 season may have an advantage in the game over their younger teammates, as they have experience playing in empty ballparks without fans.
The goal for Philadelphia is to get some reps in and practice game-like situations. The team also needs to be careful to avoid any injuries, of course, with its biggest game of the season just days away.
In addition to practicing, the Phillies will also await the outcome of Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Round between the Mets and Brewers.
After cruising to an 8-4 win at American Family Field in Game 1, New York will advance to the NLDS with another win on Wednesday. If Milwaukee wins, however, it will force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday.
Regardless of who wins, hopefully the Phillies' practice pays off this weekend. There's a saying in sports that "You play like you practice and you practice like you play," and Philadelphia is certainly taking that to heart.