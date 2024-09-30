Reasons Why Philadelphia Phillies Should Be Worried Heading Into Postseason
It's been an interesting season for the Philadelphia Phillies.
While they've proven to arguably be the best team in Major League Baseball throughout the campaign, they've also had moments during the season when they've struggled.
It isn't easy playing for the Phillies, as, despite the success they've found in 2024, they'll simply be judged on what they do in the postseason. If Philadelphia doesn't win the World Series, their entire campaign will be considered a major disappointment.
Perhaps that isn't fair, but that's truly the reality of the situation.
Looking at the roster and the success they've found over the past two seasons, it's easy to see why they should be trusted in the playoffs. They've found more success than most other teams throughout that span, but they haven't gotten over that hump just yet.
Getting over that will be a challenge.
They've been knocking on the door, losing in the World Series two seasons ago and the NLCS a year ago, so there's only one thing left: winning it all.
But what could go wrong? Will their star-studded lineup go quiet at the wrong moments? Will the back end of their bullpen be as reliable as they've been throughout much of 2024?
Is it possible that their issues in center field and lack of production at the bottom of the lineup will come back to haunt them after they didn't address that problem at the trade deadline?
And better yet, is there a chance that Taijuan Walker will make the postseason roster and come in during a massive moment and blow a game?
Those seem to be the few things the Phillies will have to worry about. If they don't take care of business in those areas, other teams will capitalize on their mistakes.
In terms of front-end talent, there aren't many teams that can compete with Philadelphia. Outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers and maybe the New York Yankees, they have the best roster in baseball.
Talent doesn't always win in this game, which makes things even more intriguing as they head into the postseason.
Of the possible issues that could arise, the lack of production at the bottom of the lineup seems to be the most concerning. If they don't get anything from Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh, the front office should expect to hear about it.
Nonetheless, they can't make any excuses.
Get the job done and give the fans what they want by partying on Broad Street at the end of October.