How Different Would 2024 Be If Philadelphia Phillies Had a True 5th Starter?
It has been an excellent 2024 campaign for the Philadelphia Phillies, as they have won the National League East for the first time in a long time.
With the division now clinched, the Phillies will be looking toward October, as they have lofty goals in the playoffs. This year, Philadelphia checked a lot of boxes, as there aren’t too many issues with the team.
One of the great strengths of the Phillies this season has been the performance of their starting rotation. With Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Christopher Sanchez, and Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia might have one of, if not the best, rotations in baseball.
However, while all four of those pitchers have done very well this season, there has been a glaring hole at the backend of the rotation. Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about the biggest ‘What If’ for the Phillies this season.
The biggest ‘What If’ actually goes back to a move that Philadelphia made last year to trade Bailey Falter to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reuter highlighted some of the struggles that the Phillies have endured trying to find a fifth starter.
“There are not many holes on the Philadelphia Phillies roster, but the No. 5 starter spot has been a revolving door behind Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez. In the second season of a four-year, $72 million deal, Taijuan Walker has struggled to a 6.91 ERA in 82 innings, while Tyler Phillips, Kolby Allard, Michael Mercado and Seth Johnson have also failed to stabilize the back of the starting staff. They had the answer in Bailey Falter.”
Coming into the season, the fifth starter spot appeared like it wouldn't be an issue at all. Taijuan Walker was set to be a steady veteran in the rotation, as he recently signed a big extension with the team. However, the struggles of Walker resulted in others getting opportunities and nobody stepped up.
If the Phillies had the Walker in 2023 or 2022, they likely would have been over 100 wins this season, as their rotation would have been without a doubt the best in baseball.
While not having a strong fifth starter might have limited their wins in the regular season, it shouldn’t have too much of an impact on the team in the playoffs. While hindsight is 20/20, keeping Falter would have certainly made the team better this year due to the struggles of Walker.