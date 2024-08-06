How Often Do Phillies Players Think About The Roman Empire?
Remember when everyone was asking guys how often they thought about the Roman Empire last year? Well, someone finally got around to asking the Philadelphia Phillies that very question.
Not surprisingly, the answers differed considerably by player. Many said the ancient civilization rarely, if ever, crosses their minds.
"Never," was Jeff Hoffman's response, as was Brandon Marsh's. "Not as often as every other man in this world thinks about it, apparently," replied Garrett Stubbs.
Newcomer Carlos Estevez gave a more detailed response. "Honestly, I didn't think about it a lot," he started, then remembered that he thought about it briefly after seeing the new trailer for Gladiator 2 before Deadpool & Wolverine. "I was thinking about it for about 10 minutes, and then it was gone again," he laughed.
As expected, Nick Castellanos gave the most interesting answer. "Sometimes, you know? Like, because it took 2,000 years, right? For it to fall, or whatever? The United States might fall much faster than that."
Apparently, the Phillies don't think about the Roman Empire very often. That makes sense this time of year, as they're likely spending much more time thinking about opposing pitchers and what they need to do to get ready for the next game than they are about ancient history.
In the offseason, however, they might think about the Roman Empire more frequently when they have more free time and can allow their minds to wander.
Hopefully, Philadelphia doesn't go the way of the Roman Empire and continue its recent collapse. The Phillies have been spiraling lately, losing 13 of their last 17 games prior to Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It's not clear what's wrong with Philadelphia, but at least one potential cause for the team's slump has been ruled out: excessive thinking about the Roman Empire.