Phillies Need Key Slugger Healthy to Bounce Back Offensively in 2026

The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t lack for power in key parts of their lineup in 2025, except at third base.

Alec Bohm’s production declined in 2025, so much so that there were rumors the Phillies might try and move on from him during the season and even during this offseason. It’s still possible. Bohm has value. He’s been an All-Star and has one more year of team control before he can become a free agent. He plays a position were run production is needed and he’s shown that ability.

But, if the Phillies intend to keep him, they need him to stay healthy. It appears to be the biggest difference in his numbers, and why he could be the team’s top bounce-back candidate for 2026, per MLB.com.

Alec Bohm’s Chances to Bounce Back

Bohm’s 2025 was somewhat forgettable. While he did slash .287/.331/.409, he only hit 11 home runs and drove in 59 runs. It didn’t help that he only played 120 games.

He suffered a left rib fracture that put him on the 10-day injured list on July 19. That required a month to heal, and he was activated on Aug. 17. But, on Sept. 9, he was put on the 10-day IL again, this time with left shoulder inflammation. He was there only 10 days, but he likely dealt with some discomfort during the postseason.

The injuries were key, especially when set against his All-Star campaign in 2024 and his 20-home runs season in 2023. He isn’t going to produce home runs like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. But he can produce runs, and the Phillies missed that in 2025 due to the injuries. Bohm was coming off back-to-back seasons of driving in 97 runs but saw his total drop by nearly 40 runs last season.

His 162-game averages are instructive to that past consistency. In those averages is a slash of .279/.328/.415 with 16 home runs and 89 RBI. Those fall much closer in line to his best seasons.

By all accounts, Bohm is healthy and ready to go this offseason. Reading into what the Phillies have done this offseason trading Bohm doesn’t seem likely. Philadelphia was more concerned about re-signing Schwarber and catcher J.T. Realmuto, along with fortifying the bullpen with set-up men ahead of closer Jhoan Duran.

It leads one to believe that Philly’s first choice is a healthy Bohm at third base in 2026 and hoping his career production bears out in a lineup that needs it to be World Series worthy next season.

