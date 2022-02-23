How Do These Phillies Prospects Stack Up Against Top Draft Picks?

Mick Abel and Bryson Stott find themselves on yet another top 100 prospect list. This list was produced by FanGraphs and bases the rankings by each player’s Future Value grade, labeled “FV” on the far right column of the list.

This is the highest both Abel and Stott have been ranked in comparison to most other top 100 prospect lists, but the official Major League Baseball list for 2022 has yet to be released.

Starting pitcher Mick Abel, the #20 ranked prospect, was drafted 15th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. While Spencer Torkelson falls in at #5 and Garrett Crochet has already been pitching in the majors for the White Sox, Abel jumps ahead of every other player drafted before him.

Abel is given a Future Value of 55, and to give an idea of how that stacks up, every player ranked from #16 to #32 was given a FV of 55. With that being said, the next highest ranked player drafted in the top 15 of the 2020 draft is Reid Detmers at #42 with a FV of 50.

Shortstop Bryson Stott came in at #34 on this list and was drafted with the 14th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. That draft featured guys like Adley Rutschman and Bobby Witt Jr. who were picked first and second and fall at #1 and #2 respectively in the prospect rankings.

Of the top 15 players drafted in 2019, Stott is ranked 8th with five players coming ahead of him in the rankings, and two (Andrew Vaughn and Alek Manoah) already playing in the majors. Tigers prospect Riley Greene landed the #6 ranking and Rangers prospect, Josh Jung, came in at #9.

Falling behind Stott includes players like Nick Lodolo, Shea Langeliers, and Brett Baty. Lodolo is the closest to Stott with the #51 ranking and the same FV of 50.

This list seems to believe that the Phillies made out extremely well with their first round selections in 2019 and 2020. Abel is expected to reach the majors in 2024 while Stott could arrive as early as this season.

