How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Brewers Tuesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies look to bounce back in game two of their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road at American Family Field.
After dropping game one of this series 6-2, the Phillies need a win to hold steady atop the MLB mountain, and claim the tiebreaker over the Brewers should one become necessary.
Philadelphia will turn to their ace, Zack Wheeler (15-6, 2.60 ERA) on Tuesday.
In his last start, Wheeler went six innings allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine and picking up his 15th win of the season.
The veteran ace has been a fantastic piece for the Phillies down the stretch, allowing only 10 earned runs on 32 hits and eight walks across 43 innings over his last seven starts with 51 strikeouts and a 0.93 WHIP.
Here is how Philadelphia will line up on Tuesday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) RF Nick Castellanos
5.) 2B Bryson Stott
6.) C J.T. Realmuto
7.) LF Brandon Marsh
8.) 3B Edmundo Sosa
9.) CF Cal Stevenson
SP Zack Wheeler
The Philies will need to produce better at the plate on Tuesday than they did in their last contest.
Despite tallying more hits, Philadelphia only pushed two runs across while stranding seven base runners and only going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
The Brewers will counter with a veteran of their own in Frankie Montas (7-10, 4.49 ERA).
In his last start, Montas allowed no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings and picking up his seventh win of the season.
Milwaukee acquired Montas ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline in a trade with the divisional rival Cincinnati Reds, sending right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis, outfielder Joey Weimer, and cash considerations to the Reds.
Montas has proven to be a worthy addition to the Brewers' rotation, as he has pitched to a 3.40 ERA across 45 innings in eight starts with 50 strikeouts and a 1.13 WHIP since the trade.
Here is how Milwaukee will line up on Tuesday:
1.) 2B Brice Turang
2.) LF Jackson Chourio
3.) C William Contreras
4.) CF Garrett Mitchell
5.) SS Willy Adames
6.) 1B Jake Bauers
7.) DH Rhys Hoskins
8.) RF Sal Frelick
9.) 3B Joey Ortiz
SP Frankie Montas
The first pitch for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:40 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on TBS (out-of-market only) as well as on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Wisconsin.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!