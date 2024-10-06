How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Mets Sunday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies put up a poor showing in Game One of their National League Division Series against the New York Mets.
That is, all of them but Zack Wheeler.
Now in an 0-1 hole in a five-game series, the Phillies need to bounce back on Sunday with a win to avoid going to Queens one loss away from elimination.
On the mound for Philadelphia Sunday will be lefty Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA).
In his last start, Sanchez allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings.
Sanchez gets the nod today strictly based on the production he has provided the club in his home starts this year.
In 17 such starts, the lefty has pitched to a 2.21 ERA across 110 innings with a 0.97 WHIP and 99 strikeouts.
Sanchez has faced the Mets three times in this campaign, pitching to a 3.06 ERA across 17 2/3 innings with a 1.42 WHIP and 19 strikeouts.
The Phillies need a strong start from the lefty Sunday to help propel them to victory and a split in the first two games of this National League Division Series.
Here is how Philadelphia will line up on Sunday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) RF Nick Castellanos
5.) 2B Bryson Stott
6.) C J.T. Realmuto
7.) LF Brandon Marsh
8.) 3B Edmundo Sosa
9.) CF Johan Rojas
SP Cristopher Sanchez
New York will counter with veteran righty Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA).
In his last start, coming in the Wild Card Round, Severino allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings.
Severino has pitched much worse on the road than at home this year.
In 15 road starts, the veteran has pitched to a 5.00 ERA across 84 2/3 innings with a 1.30 WHIP and 83 strikeouts.
The righty has faced the Phillies twice in the 2024 campaign, carrying a 4.50 ERA in those outings with a 0.92 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 12 innings.
Philadelphia will need to get to the righty early, driving him out of the game and getting into the Mets' bullpen.
Here is how New York will line up on Sunday:
1.) SS Francisco Lindor
2.) 3B Mark Vientos
3.) LF Brandon Nimmo
4.) 1B Pete Alonso
5.) 2B Jose Iglesias
6.) DH J.D. Martinez
7.) RF Starling Marte
8.) C Francisco Alvarez
9.) CF Harrison Bader
SP Luis Severino
The first pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 4:08 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.
Phillies fans can listen to the game on 94 WIP or WTTM 1680.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!