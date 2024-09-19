How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Mets Thursday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies faltered in their first opportunity to clinch their third consecutive playoff berth, but have another opportunity on Thursday in game one of their four-game weekend series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.
The Phillies will need to cut down on the strikeouts if they would like a shot at winning tonight, something that has haunted them over their last two games, with 32 in just 18 innings.
On the mound for Philadelphia will be Taijuan Walker (3-6, 6.29 ERA).
Walker will be making his first start since Aug. 28, though he has made three relief appearances since.
In his last start, Walker allowed six earned runs on 13 hits and one walk without any strikeouts across six innings and picked up his sixth loss of the season.
The Phillies will need a much better start from the veteran if they want any chance at punching their ticket to October tonight.
Walker has faced the Mets three times this season, twice in starts and one relief appearance that came last week. In those three games, he combined to allow four earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out seven across 12 innings.
Philadelphia has gone 1-2 in those games, though Walker did not receive a decision in them.
Here is how the Phillies will line up on Thursday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) 3B Alec Bohm
5.) RF Nick Castellanos
6.) 2B Bryson Stott
7.) C J.T. Realmuto
8.) LF Brandon Marsh
9.) CF Cal Stevenson
SP Taijuan Walker
New York will counter with Luis Severino (10-6, 3.77 ERA).
In his last start, he allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five in six innings against Philadelphia.
Severino has somehow missed facing the Phillies multiple times this season, and it played to his favor last week outside of two Bryce Harper home runs.
Here is how the Mets will line up on Thursday:
1.) 2B Jose Iglesias
2.) LF Brandon Nimmo
3.) 3B Mark Vientos
4.) 1B Pete Alonso
5.) RF Jesse Winker
6.) DH J.D. Martinez
7.) CF Tyrone Taylor
8.) C Francisco Alvarez
9.) SS Luisangel Acuna
SP Luis Severino
The first pitch for Thursday's game is scheduled for 7:15 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.
Phillies fans can listen to the game on 94 WIP or WTTM 1680.
You can also watch it on fuboTV.