If Phillies Aspire to Win World Series It May Come Down to This Player's Performance
The Philadelphia Phillies are in an interesting spot heading into the 2025 season.
They made the World Series in 2022 after starting the year slowly, getting hot down the stretch after firing manager Joe Girardi midseason and installing Rob Thomson to be the interim skipper.
That magical run pushed this team into the current contender status they have operated in the past two years, but instead of getting back to the Fall Classic like many expected, they have come up one step short in each season since, getting eliminated in the NLCS in 2023 and bowing out against the New York Mets in the NLDS last year.
Now, the Phillies are still seen as a contender, but the expectations aren't as high.
Make no mistake, though, Philadelphia should be in the mix for a championship this season.
Their roster is loaded with star players in the lineup and pitching staff, and if they can make the requisite adjustments needed at the plate, this group can contend with anyone in Major League Baseball.
So how do they get to that point where they are in the World Series again?
Much of the conversation centers around the usual suspects; Bryce Harper having an MVP-caliber campaign, Trea Turner living up to his contract, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber being consistent at the plate and the starting rotation continuing to be dominant.
But the one player that this team's success could be hinging on is Bryson Stott.
Taken 14th overall in the 2019 draft, the infielder made his Major League debut three years later, getting the majority of his work at shortstop but playing at second and third base as needed.
He was a solid piece for that group who made the World Series, putting together an OPS+ of 85 and a bWAR of 1.2, but his rookie season didn't blow anyone away.
2023 was when Stott looked like a staple in the Phillies' infield for years to come.
Following the blockbuster signing of Turner, Philadelphia shifted Stott to second base full time, and he thrived over there on defense with his Outs Above Average figure being a plus-17, good enough for him to be a finalist for the Gold Glove Award where many believe he was snubbed when he didn't win.
But it was his performance at the plate that caused many people to take notice.
Stott slashed .280/.329/.419 with 15 homers, 62 RBI and an OPS+ of 103, a great output for someone in the back of the batting order who was tasked with keeping the offense on the field by getting on base.
He was one of the best two-strike hitters in baseball that year, and the hope was he would take his game to another level in 2024 with that being his third big league season.
That didn't happen.
Stott massively regressed, finishing with a slash line of .245/.315/.356, 11 homers, 57 RBI and an OPS+ of 89 that called into question if he really could be an everyday player on a championship-winning team going forward.
It later came out that he was dealing with nerve issue in his right elbow, something the team believes negatively impacted his ability to produce with the bat in his hand.
The question the Phillies are faced with is if Stott peaked in 2023 or if he has more in the tank?
If it's the former, then there is a good chance this lineup isn't deep enough to win a World Series.
Harper is always going to be excellent. Schwarber will hit towering home runs, and many times they will be clutch. Castellanos was the one other player outside of Harper who performed well in the playoffs last year and he single-handedly killed the Atlanta Braves in 2023. Turner needs to produce, but he's done that in his career and could be primed for a bounce back with his new team.
But three or four players isn't enough to win a championship.
Stott has to take his game to the next level.
And if he does, that will be massive for this lineup.
Whether he becomes a baserunner by hitting himself or moves over those who are currently on the basepaths so Philadelphia can get back to the vaunted part of their order more often, Stott is the key to success.
If he can reach the heights the Phillies believe he can when inside the batter's box, then they'll have a great shot at lifting the trophy at the end of the year.