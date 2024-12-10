Insider Hints at Phillies Trading Alec Bohm to Astros For Former Elite Reliever
The Philadelphia Phillies have a few ways they can navigate this offseason.
From a pure talent standpoint, it's important to remember the Phillies are still a very good baseball team.
Whether they're good enough to win a World Series remains to be seen, and after the past two years, it's becoming tougher to think they'll get over that final hump, but with their current roster in place, they shouldn't be too far away.
They're expected to make a few trades this winter, whether it be prospects or players on the Major League roster.
Alec Bohm has been the subject of trade rumors over the past few weeks, a player Philadelphia could move to improve other areas on its roster.
The one issue with shipping out Bohm would be who replaces him, but there are options on the market to help with that.
In the event that Bohm is traded and it isn't for a third baseman, center field, third base, and the bullpen would be the biggest priority for the Phillies.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, trading Bohm could help them land Ryan Pressly of the Houston Astros, a move that would strengthen Philadelphia's bullpen.
"The Phillies realize they can't run it back with the same offense again in 2025. It can be the most explosive in baseball, but as they've learned in the postseason, their lineup can also be awfully easy to navigate for opposing pitchers. Something has got to change, and Bohm easily has the most trade value among Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and himself. If the Astros lose Alex Bregman in free agency, you can be assured that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski will be immediately on the phone offering Bohm for Astros reliever Ryan Pressly – who's being extensively shopped."
Bohm for Pressly would be an interesting deal that might not make much sense for the Phillies.
That isn't to say that Pressly wasn't one of the better relievers in baseball when he was at his best, but his 2023 and 2024 campaigns weren't anything to be impressed with.
In 2024, he posted a 3.49 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 1.34 WHIP, and struck out 58 hitters in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
Pressly's strikeout numbers were way down compared to prior showings, and if his swing-and-miss stuff isn't what it once was, that could become an issue in the back of Philadelphia's bullpen.
Even though Bohm likely won't reach the superstar status that was expected of him when taken third overall in the 2018 draft, he was still an All-Star in 2024 so moving him for an aging reliever wouldn't make much sense.