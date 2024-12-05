Kansas City Royals Urged to Trade for Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm
The Philadelphia Phillies are preparing for the Winter Meetings with the hopes of shaking up their team a bit.
It has been a fairly quiet offseason so far for the Phillies, but they are a team worth monitoring in both free agency and the trade market.
After an early exit in the postseason, Philadelphia has the desire to make some changes in order to once again get back to the World Series. They have a very talented core of players, but they have come up short in the postseason.
One player who has seen his name floated around as a potential trade piece is All-Star third baseman, Alec Bohm.
Recently, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com highlighted the slugger as a potential fit in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, who are trying to build off a strong 2024 season.
“Maikel Garcia is a good player but Bohm would upgrade the lineup for a smallish salary and prospect cost, moving Garcia into a utility/platoon role for the two left-handed hitters on the right side of the infield in Vinnie Pasquantino and Michael Massey. The price for two years of control on Bohm would be a prospect in the 101-250 overall range, like C Carter Jensen, who is now expendable with Blake Mitchell rocketing toward the majors as the catcher of the future. Philly would get a multi-positional power-and-patience player who could debut in the big leagues in 2025.”
The Royals would be a very interesting landing spot for Bohm, and they make a lot of sense. If prospects are the way the Phillies would like to go in terms of a potential return for their third baseman, Kansas City would be a solid option.
As shown in the playoffs, the Royals could use some help in their lineup. While Bohm didn’t have a great second half of the season, he did hit 44 doubles and drove in nearly 100 runs in 2024.
Acquiring some prospects would in-turn give Philadelphia the ability to work the trade market to improve their team as well.
If the Phillies did move on from Bohm, it seems likely that they would try to replace him with either Alex Bregman, Nolan Arenado, or Willy Adames.
This is a team that is still very much trying to win a World Series, and while trading an All-Star third baseman seems strange for a team in win-now mode, they obviously don’t see him in their long-term plans.