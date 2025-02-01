Insider Shares Underwhelming Moves Phillies Will Pursue Before Opening Day
It's been a strange offseason for the Philadelphia Phillies compared to their past standards.
After being one of the most aggressive teams in baseball when it came to upgrading their roster, the front office hasn't extended a single multi-year contract this winter. It's the first time that's happened in almost a decade, something that has the fan base a bit worried when it comes to the Phillies' standing amongst the upper echelon of contenders.
This roster isn't devoid of talent, though.
When going star for star, Philadelphia stacks up with just about every single Major League team, that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers even after their second consecutive eye-popping spending spree.
So what's next for the Phillies ahead of Spring Training?
Not a whole lot according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
"There are some smaller moves for them to make. Their Triple-A outfield is woefully thin. They need at least one or two righty-hitting outfielders on minor-league deals. But they're likely done handing out guaranteed money," he wrote.
That's pretty inline with what has been stated about Philadelphia and what Dave Dombrowski himself has said when it comes to what the front office is going to do during the remainder of the offseason.
Jesus Luzardo was their biggest move. Max Kepler gives them another piece in the outfield. Jordan Romano and Joe Ross augment the relief staff.
Other than that, the Phillies are going to run it back with the same core group of players.
Bringing in more outfield depth at the Triple-A level would be a welcome thing.
Johan Rojas was someone on the roster bubble during the spring last year until he showed enough during camp to be named the Opening Day center field starter. But when he struggled early on, they wanted to move him down to Triple-A so he could work on his offense, something that ultimately was short-lived because Brandon Marsh got hurt.
If they have another solid option they can turn to as needed, that could be a major help.
Weston Wilson seems to be the rare fifth option in the outfield Philadelphia will carry, so they do have depth in place on their active roster, but injuries are hard to predict.
Who they might go after, if anyone at all, will be seen.
But when it comes to making the final splash many are hoping the Phillies pull off, that doesn't seem to be in the cards.