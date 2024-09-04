Insider Won’t Count Out Philadelphia Phillies in Juan Soto Sweepstakes
The Philadelphia Phillies seem to have their core set for the foreseeable future. However, as Dave Dombrowski has proven time and time again, he'll exhaust every possible avenue to improve the Phillies roster.
Because of that, they can't be slept on regarding any free agent on the market, including Juan Soto.
While Soto isn't somebody they need this offseason, one could argue that he'd fit every team in Major League Baseball. If Philadelphia landed the left-handed slugger, they'd be even better than they already are.
Their focus will likely be on a long-term centerfielder, which Soto wouldn't be, but it's impossible to ignore a talent like him on the open market. Insiders don't expect them not to give it a shot, either.
MLB.com listed landing spots for the New York Yankees superstar. None of their analysts ranked the Phillies in the top four clubs, but Anthony DiComo wrote that he "won't count them out."
"The Phillies, though -- I won't count them out on anyone these days. You just know Bryce Harper is going to make his best pitch. I do wonder when the Phillies will run out of money to spend, but it hasn't happened yet. In that sense, the Phillies have become similar to the Dodgers. I'll never count them out until a player signs elsewhere."
If Soto enjoys the East Coast and wants to win a World Series, his decision will likely come down to Philadelphia and the Yankees.
As DiComo alluded to, the Phillies haven't run out of money to spend. Perhaps it'll come to that point during the offseason, but if they can find a way to make Soto work, don't be surprised if it happens.
Factor in that he's only 25 years old, and it makes perfect sense why they'd be interested in him.
While their core doesn't look to be slowing down anytime in the near future, they're all older than Soto. He could play with Bryce Harper and others for the next decade and then be the face of the organization once they all eventually retire.
It's tough to say he'd be the best player on the team due to how elite Harper is, but his numbers can't be overlooked.
He's playing in New York City, a place similar to Philadelphia in terms of expectations. All he's done during his time in the Bronx is swing the bat better than ever.
He's slashing .293/.420/.585 with 37 home runs, 27 doubles, and an OPS+ of 179. Statistically, this is the best season he's had in a year where he's played in more than 47 games.
It doesn't seem too likely, but the Phillies have pulled off things that nobody expected them to in the past.
Perhaps it happens again with the future Hall of Famer.