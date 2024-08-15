Philadelphia Phillies Linked As Possible Suitor for Juan Soto
Looking ahead to the MLB offseason, Juan Soto is going to be the biggest prize of free agency. While many believe he will end up returning to the New York Yankees, other teams will try to get him. One of those teams seems likely to be the Philadelphia Phillies.
Back in June, the Phillies were linked as a Soto suitor by New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman.
Once again, Philadelphia has come up as a potential fit.
Colin Keane of The Sporting News has suggested that the Phillies' recent struggles make them an even more likely candidate to pursue Soto.
"As the Philadelphia Phillies have begun to look less and less like a World Series favorite, the likelihood that they make a splash this offseason has risen. If the loaded Phillies do indeed fail to win a title this fall, it’s easy to imagine Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski doing whatever it takes to acquire New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto this winter."
Even if the team were to go on and win the World Series, going out adding Soto to the mix would likely be of interest.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Soto has put up monster production for the Yankees. He has played in 118 games, batting .307/.438/.615 to go along with 34 home runs and 87 RBI.
Can you imagine that kind of production being added to the Phillies' lineup? They have already had a lethal offense this season. Soto would take them to an elite level.
At 25 years old, Soto would also fit the long-term picture for Philadelphia. He would help them compete for a championship now, but he would be a piece they could build around for the future. For as long as he stayed with the Phillies, they would be a likely contender.
While Philadelphia would love to land Soto, they are far from the only team that will pursue him.
New York will want to re-sign him and teams like the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Francisco Giants would also likely jump into the mix.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Soto ends up. He's going to be one of the most highly sought after free agents in recent history and fans should expect to see the Phillies pursuing him.