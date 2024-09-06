Intriguing Player Named Philadelphia Phillies X-Factor for Stretch Run
The Philadelphia Phillies sit seven games up in the NL East and in prime position to win the division.
Even thought they have appeared in the NLCS in back-to-back years and reached the World Series in 2022, the Phillies haven't won the division since 2011.
Despite being known for their high powered offense, it's true there have been some concerns surrounding the lineup and their consistency as of late.
Alec Bohm, the breakout player for the offense, hasn't played a game since injuring his hand on Aug. 29, and even before the unfortunate injury, the third baseman had been struggling throughout the month of August.
In 25 games last month, the 28-year-old slashed just .270/.298/.390 with just two home runs and 13 RBI. This stretched caused his OPS to drop from the .836 mark at the beginning of August down to .804.
Still a great number, but it just goes to show the slump he had been dealing with.
The injury is concerning, as he wasn't able to swing a bat. He's been a big part of the lineup all year and they will need him to get back on track down the stretch.
Bohm isn't the only one who has been struggling.
Bryce Harper hasn't hit a home run since Aug. 9 and is batting just .247 with a .725 OPS since play resumed after the All-Star break. Over the last three weeks, Kyle Schwarber has a .207 average, but had a historic three homer game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Similarly, Trea Turner has a sub-.700 OPS since the beginning of August.
The offense, especially the big guns, have struggled over the last month, but the Phillies still have a big divisional lead.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic pinpointed one bat that will be the X-factor for Philadelphia going forward in Austin Hays.
Hays was acquired at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Seranthony Dominguez and Cristian Pache to the Baltimore Orioles. Since joining the Phillies, Hays has only played 19 games and spent time on the injured list.
While on the field, the 28-year-old has hit only one home run with a .648 OPS. He was the big acquisition at the deadline for Philadelphia, so he needs to stay on the field and play like the All-Star he was last year.
If the outfielder can do that, he will add a huge boost to a struggling offense that hopes to right the ship down the stretch.
The Phillies haven proven time and time again they are a force to be reckoned with.
Now is the time for them to get back on track.
It's hard to imagine they won't, but getting the offense back on track to match the pitching staff's third best ERA in the NL will be deadly.