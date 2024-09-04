Kyle Schwarber Makes Phillies Franchise History During Epic Comeback Win
The Philadelphia Phillies got a much deserved day off on Monday after taking three out of four against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend in a huge matchup that had major NL East implications.
Going into that matchup, things could have completely gone off the rails for the Phillies if they failed to secure at least a split, as any ground the Braves would have made up could have turned the final month of the season into a photo finish.
Instead, their massive performance kept the distance between themselves and their rivals at seven games.
But, coming out of that supercharged emotional series, there was a chance Philadelphia could have had a letdown when they traveled across the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays.
And despite Kyle Schwarber starting the game off with a blast to give his team an early 1-0 advantage, the Phillies were quickly facing a massive deficit after newly inserted starter Tyler Phillips was pulled before the first inning was over when he gave up six earned runs.
Philadelphia could have packed it in and just aimed for the second contest of this short two-game set, but they just kept plugging away at the plate and let their bullpen shut down the once-hot Blue Jays offense.
Slowly but surely, the Phillies started cutting into the lead, and when Schwarber hit his second homer of the game in the fourth inning to make it 6-4, there was some belief they could overcome their early deficit and steal one on the road.
Eventually, they sat in the top of the ninth inning trailing by one with runners on second and third, and nobody out.
The man they wanted up at the plate more than anyone else in this game took his place in the batter's box, and after a long, drawn out battle where he fouled off seven pitches, Schwarber made franchise history with his three-run blast to give Philadelphia a 10-8 lead.
The Phillies held on to win the game, cementing an epic come-from-behind victory that maintained their strong lead in the NL East division.
With that blast, Schwarber also became the first player in Philadelphia's history to have two or more games in a single season with three-plus home runs.
It's been an interesting year for the slugger.
After putting up back-to-back seasons where he hit 46 and 47 homers respectively, Schwarber now sits with 31 on the year. Barring an unbelievable close to this month, he will likely remain under the 40 mark.
The lack of long balls doesn't tell the whole story, though.
Schwarber has a batting average of .245, easily his best figure since joining the Phillies in 2022. He also leads the league in walks and could finish with the fewest strikeouts he's had as a member of this team.
The slugger is still a potent threat anytime he steps into the batter's box, something he clearly showed on Tuesday, but during this season he has added some more layers to his game where it's not just home run or bust.
At the top of this lineup, that makes Philadelphia an even more dangerous team and could play major dividends during their playoff run this time around.
That will be determined at a later date, but right now, Schwarber can relish in the fact he just made franchise history.