Intriguing Veteran Outfielder Listed As 'Realistic' Philadelphia Phillies Target
The Philadelphia Phillies have made their significant moves this winter.
None of them are too impressive, but if the Phillies can get production out of the new faces with the guys they already have, things could still end in a World Series.
There are more questions than ever about this team, but when Philadelphia is playing their best baseball, they're still an elite team.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for much of the second half and during the postseason.
But, there are a few ways for them to fix the holes on this roster.
They have assets if it's willing to move on from any of its top prospects, and can spend more money if they are comfortable with the penalty coming their way by being over the fourth tier of the luxury tax.
Regarding the free agency market, outside of a couple of players, there are plenty of affordable options like veteran Mark Canha, an interesting name for the Phillies to target.
Canha has put together an incredible career for himself, and even though he won't wow anyone with the numbers he produces, he's an excellent professional and is loved by his teammates.
For a Philadelphia team that could use another outfield bat, Canha would be an ideal addition.
Todd Zolecki of MLB.com thinks it's possible, naming the 35-year-old a "realistic" fit.
"If there is a potential fit anywhere it might be the outfield. At the moment, the Phillies expect Nick Castellanos, Kepler and Brandon Marsh to see the majority of playing time in the outfield. But a bat like Canha’s could face tough lefties, moving Kepler to center on occasion."
Canha likely wouldn't be an every-game player, but he'd be a suitable platoon option against left-handers, and if someone were to get hurt, he could take on an increased role.
There isn't much risk in signing the veteran.
At this stage in his career, the Phillies should expect to get a 100 to 110 OPS+ batter. At best, he'd be near a 120 OPS+ hitter, and at worst, he'd produce a 90 OPS+.
He's been consistent and proved he still has something left in the tank during this past campaign, so he is a name to keep an eye on.