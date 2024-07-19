Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Trade for Intriguing Tigers' Bat
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin their second half of the 2024 MLB season. After an impressive first half, the Phillies come out of the All-Star break looking like an elite World Series contender.
While the current roster makeup is good enough to contend for a championship, it is widely expected that Philadelphia will attempt to make a move or two ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Keeping that in mind, there are two main areas of need that the Phillies are expected to try to address.
One need is more help in the bullpen. Philadelphia woould be wise to pick up another key arm, who could either be a closer option or simply a late-inning bridge to the closer.
Another need would be acquiring an outfielder. More specifically, the Phillies would like to acquire a right-handed outfielder.
Matt Gelb of The Athletic has suggested a potential target for the Phillies. He thinks Mark Canha of the Detroit Tigers could be a fit in a left-field platoon situation with Brandon Marsh.
During the 2024 season so far with the Tigers, Canha has appeared in 84 games. He has hit .228/.334/.341 to go along with six home runs and 34 RBI.
Those numbers aren't amazing, but Philadelphia doesn't need a star bat. They simply need players who can step in and play a role when called upon. Depth in the outfield would be the main reason for this kind of move.
At 35 years old, Canha is in the final year of his contract. Acquiring him would not lead to any kind of long-term commitment. The price for Canha would also be very cheap compared to other options.
There is definitely a chance that the Phillies would rather spend bigger to get a better piece. However, it would seem more likely that they would be willing to pay more to get a better arm in the bullpen.
Right now in the outfield, Philadelphia features Marsh, Johan Rojas, and Nick Castellanos. Adding another piece to come in and play off the bench would be wise, just in case of injury and of course for rest purposes.
All of that being said, the Phillies are likely to be one of the most aggressive teams ahead of the deadline. Canha would not be a flashy move, but he would be a serviceable addition to add the depth Philadelphia is looking to acquire.