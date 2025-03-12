Is Philadelphia Phillies Newcomer Poised for Big Rebound Season?

Max Kepler has had an OPS >. 950 twice in ST— 2019 (.957) & 2023 (1.094)



2019: 524 AB, .252/.336/.519, 36 HR, 90 RBI

2023: 438 AB, .260/.332/.484, 24 HR, 66 RBI



He currently has a 1.212 OPS this spring. Do with that what you will