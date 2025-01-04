Analyst Says Philadelphia Phillies Have One of Best Offenses in Baseball
The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the best teams in baseball in 2024, and their stellar offense was a big reason why.
The Phillies boasted one of the sport's deepest and most potent lineups last year.
Led by 2024 NL All-Stars Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm, Philadelphia ranked near the top of MLB in numerous offensive categories, including runs per game (fifth), hits (fifth) and OPS (fifth).
Combined with elite starting pitching, all that firepower helped the Phillies go 95-67 (second-best record in MLB) and win the NL East for the first time since 2011.
Unfortunately, Philadelphia's bats disappeared in the postseason, managing just 12 runs in their four-game loss to the New York Mets in the NLDS.
While the Phillies haven't added much to their offense this winter beyond signing Max Kepler, they will keep most of their lineup intact in 2025, including the aforementioned trio along with former All-Stars Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos.
However, with other teams around the league making significant upgrades this winter, will Philadelphia's offense still be elite in 2025 especially now that it's another year older?
Fortunately for Phillies fans, MLB Network analyst Chris Young thinks Philadelphia still has one of the best lineups in baseball heading into next season.
Young ranked the Phillies' offense No. 4 overall (ahead of the San Diego Padres), citing their power as a major strength.
"Although they got exposed in the postseason, throughout the regular season, top to bottom, you're still talking about a lot of power bats," Young said. "Kyle Schwarber...Realmuto...Castellanos..."
Indeed, Philadelphia's lineup is loaded with power.
Last year, the Phillies ranked fourth in doubles, seventh in home runs, fifth in total bases and fifth in slugging percentage.
Harper and Schwarber are both former home run champs who combined for 68 homers last season, while Turner and Castellanos both topped 20.
Philadelphia has pop all over its lineup at every position.
Eight of the team's nine everyday players swatted double-digit home runs in 2024, with light-hitting speedster Johan Rojas the lone exception.
Most of those players are in their 30s now, however, so age and injuries may sap some of their power in 2025. Accordingly, the front office may look to add another impact bat this offseason to help offset that potential regression.
Young ranked the Texas Rangers No. 3, Atlanta Braves No. 2 and Los Angeles Dodgers No. 1.
All three teams have won a World Series in the last four years, so the Phillies may need to outslug them or find a way to neutralize their bats if they want to get past them in October.