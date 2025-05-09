Is Phillies All-Star Third Baseman Alec Bohm Finally Breaking Out of Slump?
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing some very good baseball of late, with a key player starting to get hot.
After a disappointing early elimination in the postseason last year, there were some concerns about the outlook for the Phillies coming into the year.
Despite a lot of talent, this felt like a team that underachieved significantly in the playoffs last campaign.
This winter, the franchise attempted to address some of the issues that held them back in the NLDS against the New York Mets. The results have been mixed so far, but one area that they didn’t address was at third base.
In the first half of the 2024 season, third baseman Alec Bohm seemingly had his breakout performance, making his first All-Star team. The former first round pick had underperformed based on high expectations up until that point, but really had an excellent first half.
Sadly, Success Wasn’t Sustained.
Unfortunately, the year did a complete 180 for him, and he was terrible in the second half of the campaign and the playoffs. In one of the games during his struggles in the postseason, he was benched.
This offseason, Bohm’s name was frequently mentioned as someone the team might be looking to move on from, but ultimately, they didn’t address third base and the All-Star remainder of the starter going into this season.
In April, the worst-case scenario for Bohm and Philadelphia occurred with him getting off to a bad start. He slashed .213/.242/.266 without a home run. There was nothing in the power department for Bohm in the month, and not addressing third base looked like a critical mistake by the Phillies.
However, with the calendar flipping to May, the 28-year-old is now red hot and finally breaking out of this extended slump.
So far, he has slashed .308/.357/.462 with one home run and four RBIs in seven games. While it took him over a month, hitting the first home run is a great sign that he is finally getting ready to breakout for Philadelphia.
Due to his lengthy struggles dating back to last season, it is going to take a while for the organization and fan base to regain confidence in their All-Star. However, when he is playing well, this is a much better team, and the offense is a lot more dangerous.
Hopefully, the start to May is something that can be sustained and Bohm ends up having a strong first half of the year.