Is This the Philadelphia Phillies Last Chance To Win a World Series?
The Philadelphia Phillies are on the brink of yet another disappointing postseason exit.
How much longer do they have if this isn't the year that they finally capture another World Series ring?
As MLB.com's Will Leitch set the stage for a major day of baseball on Wednesday, the age of the Phillies roster got brought into question as time may be running out for their time at the top of the sport.
"[The past few disappointing years have] put a lot of emphasis on 2024 for this veteran team that is still searching for that ring," said Leitch. "Every major star on this team, from Bryce Harper to Kyle Schwarber to Trea Turner to Nick Castellanos to Zack Wheeler to Aaron Nola to even Carlos Estévez is at least 31 years old. As your back might have told you when you got out of bed this morning, age is undefeated."
Philadelphia finally climbed their way back to the World Series two years ago. It was a hard fought six-game series, but they eventually fell to the Houston Astros.
The roster seemed primed to bounce back a season later.
That's exactly what the Phillies did, too.
They reached 90 wins for the first time since 2011, but it was yet another disappointing result as the Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the baseball world by sending them packing in seven games.
Once 2024 came, it seemed as though this would finally be their year when they got off to a dominant start at the beginning of the campaign and increased their regular season win total yet again.
Now, though, Philadelphia is just one game away from being sent packing by the New York Mets.
How much longer can this keep going before they simply run out of time?
The good news is that the oldest player on the roster, Zack Wheeler, is fresh off of a contract extension that should keep him in town for a few more year and is coming off the best season of his career.
None of their veterans have shown major signs of aging and have been performing at a similar level to what they have done for the past few years.
Nick Castellanos, 32, showed the biggest drop in play, but even he turned things around down the stretch.
The future may not be too bright right now for the Phillies since Johan Rojas and Orion Kerkering are the only players at 25 or younger, but there isn't too many signs that suggest this team will have a huge drop off next season.
Their time is certainly running out with this core, but they will likely have another year or two before things start to really go south.