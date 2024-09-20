Philadelphia Phillies Superstar 'Needs' World Series More Than Anyone Else
The Philadelphia Phillies made a mammoth-like splash when they signed superstar Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million deal ahead of the 2019 season.
It included a full no-trade clause, and no opt-out, which shouted to the world that Harper would be with the Phillies for the remainder of his already impressive career.
Now in his sixth season of the contract, he has been even better than he was in the first half of his career that he spent with the Washington Nationals.
He won his second career National League MVP in 2021, has been named to two All-Star teams (and could arguably have been named to more), and has won two Silver Slugger awards as a Designated Hitter while being in contention for bringing home another one this year at first base.
The one thing that Bryce Harper has not done in his career, as of yet, however, is win a World Series.
Will Leitch of MLB.com asked the question in a recent article on the site, "Who needs their first title the most?"
Leitch came to the conclusion that the answer is Philadelphia's future Hall of Famer.
"Whose career would feel incomplete without a ring but is old enough now that they might not get a better chance than right now?" Asked Leitch.
"There are many players with a lot on the line as they go for their first ring," he continued, "but the biggest story, with his best chance, is Harper."
And he could not be any farther from the truth.
Harper has been under scrutiny from the first time he set foot on a Major League field.
Deemed "Baseball's Chosen One" by this very publication at only 16, there was no question that the young stud would face an immense amount of pressure.
Even without a World Series ring to this point, Harper has lived up to the hype.
But his career would feel incomplete without at least one ring.
Harper famously (infamously?) stated that he was excited to "bring a title to D.C." in his introductory press conference with the Phillies, and with the Nationals winning a World Series in that very season, has not lived it down.
Contrary to popular belief, Harper's leaving was not the catalyst for Washington's first World Series victory.
The club loaded up on pitching ahead of the season, and received a Cy Young-caliber season from Stephen Strasburg, whose career was marred by injuries to the point that he was forced to retire at only 34.
The Nationals also witnessed the coming out party of young phenom Juan Soto in 2019, who is still one of the preeminent talents in MLB to this day.
Back in the present, Philadelphia has held the best record in the sport for the majority of the 2024 campaign and is staring its best opportunity at winning the World Series in the face.
Harper has been one of the biggest pieces of the Phillies' success this season, and the best way the club can reward him is by providing him with his first World Series ring.