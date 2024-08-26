It's Time the Philadelphia Phillies Admit Their Mistake About Taijuan Walker
Coming out of their three-game weekend slate, the Philadelphia Phillies finally woke up on the offensive end and destroyed the Kansas City Royals' pitching staff.
Taking two out of three, the Phillies earned a much needed series victory that should give them plenty of momentum heading back home for an important homestand where they face off against the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.
Based on the way Philadelphia was hitting the ball over the weekend, they could have pulled off their first sweep since before the All-Star break.
But almost before things got started on Friday, the Phillies found themselves in a deficit.
In the bottom of the third inning, Taijuan Walker allowed five runs, giving the Royals a 6-1 lead that ultimately was insurmountable. Six hits were recorded during that frame, including two homers that provided the early knockout blow.
Unfortunately, Philadelphia has come to expect these outings whenever Walker is handed the ball.
It's been a real struggle for the veteran this season, currently sitting with a career-worst 6.26 ERA across his 13 starts that puts his ERA+ at a paltry 34 points below the league average.
"It just hasn't been good lately. Especially, you know, I want to help the team as much as possible. I know obviously I feel like we're not playing great, but that would be nice for myself to be able to pick the team up and I just haven't really done that. So, it's frustrating," he said per Brooke Destra of NBC Sports Philadelphia after Friday's game.
Walker is certainly frustrated with how he's performing, but the feeling has to be mutual at this point in time.
Simply put, he is unplayable, and it's time the Phillies admit this signing was a mistake.
Still owed $36 million over the next two seasons, there comes a time when owner John Middleton has to eat this contract and admit they got this one wrong.
They cannot win a World Series by having Walker throw every five days, something they seemed to realize during the playoffs last year when they didn't throw him a single time.
And with Ranger Suarez now back from the injured list, Philadelphia has their top four starters available with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Suarez. All they have to figure out is the fifth spot, and based on how the veteran is playing, that shouldn't be him.
Whether the Phillies ultimately decide to keep pitching Walker or not will be seen, but it's clear that he is a hindrance to this team whenever he steps foot on the mound.