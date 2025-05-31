Jesus Luzardo's Cy Young Case Goes Up in Flames With Career-Worst Outing
Jesus Luzardo has been a bright spot in the Philadelphia Phillies rotation this season, and he has even been mentioned as an under-the-radar candidate for the National League Cy Young Award.
Saturday did not fit into that rhetoric.
The Phillies got dismantled by the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park by a score of 17-7 which wasn't even that close. And while Luzardo was not the only culprit to the horrendous result that occurred, he definitely got the ball rolling by having the worst outing of his big league career.
In 3.1 innings of work, he gave up a career-high 12 earned runs, the first time that has happened for a Philadelphia pitcher since Al Jurisich in 1947, according to Paul Casella of MLB.com.
This ballooned Luzardo's ERA from 2.15 to 3.58.
This disaster of an outing comes after he had three Quality Starts in a row and produced back-to-back games with 10 strikeouts.
Following former Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins' second three-run homer and a double allowed right after that, Luzardo was mercifully pulled from the contest.
Joe Ross settled things down for a bit, but Jose Ruiz was lit up in his one inning with five runs off five hits that included another three-run homer, this time hit by Jackson Chourio.
The ironic thing is that position player Weston Wilson was the most effective pitcher for Philadelphia on Saturday, coming in and throwing two scoreless frames.
When it comes to Luzardo, this outing is going to be hard to forget.
While he does get the benefit of this happening towards the beginning of the season where he could continue the incredible year he's had to put himself back into the NL Cy Young conversation, this blow up will likely be more than just a blip on the radar.
The Phillies will have to right the ship on Sunday with Ranger Suarez on the mound.