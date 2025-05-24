Trade Idea Featuring Phillies Reuniting With Rhys Hoskins Becoming More Popular
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to be red-hot.
After beating the Athletics in the opener of the three-game set in Sacramento, the Phillies have now won eight in a row and own the best record in the National League.
They will assuredly be buyers ahead of the trade deadline once again this year. But how aggressive they'll be and what areas of the team Dave Dombrowski looks to upgrade is unclear at the moment.
Conventional thinking suggests some sort of outfield upgrade will be on the docket.
While Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh are coming along a bit in their own ways, it's hard to trust they'll be able to deliver consistent offense during the playoffs based on what has occurred the last two postseasons. Along those lines, Max Kepler has cooled off and Weston Wilson is still finding his way, making adding an outfielder seem likely at this point in time.
Besides bullpen, there isn't much else to do.
Because of that, imagination is starting to run wild on a creative way Philadelphia could upgrade their roster, and it features a reunion with their former slugger and fan favorite Rhys Hoskins.
With the Milwaukee Brewers sitting two games under .500 and 6.5 back in the NL Central, it appears that they are going to be sellers this season.
Hoskins could be a prime candidate to be moved since he has an $18 million mutual option for the 2026 campaign, something that likely will be turned down by the club based on the price point.
So, trading away the slugger first baseman could be something the Brewers try to do.
Fans online have started to become a bit more vocal with their desire about wanting the Phillies to make a move that would bring Hoskins back, something that would also upgrade their outfield unit since this would return Bryce Harper to the grass.
While Philadelphia has not expressed a desire to move Harper out of first base and into the outfield, the superstar said he told the decision makers this past offseason that he'd be willing to change positions if that meant adding an impactful first baseman.
Hoskins could be exactly that.
Not only was he a well-liked and respected teammate in the clubhouse during his tenure. But he's also looking much more like the previous version of himself with a .299/.401/.490 slash line, seven homers and 28 RBI through 49 games.
There's no doubt this trade would be a popular one amongst the fan base.
Whether the front office has any interest in making it happen will be something to keep an eye on.