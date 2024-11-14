4 Potential Trade Partners for Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Slugger
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the offseason after a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign, and that might lead to some major changes.
It was a frustrating end to the season for the Phillies, as they were eliminated much earlier than expected in the playoffs by the New York Mets. Considering Philadelphia had World Series aspirations this year, only winning one playoff game certainly didn’t sit well.
Now, it appears like the Phillies could be looking to make some changes and shakeup a core that has fallen short of expectations.
Recently, it was reported that third baseman Alec Bohm was going to be on the trade block this offseason, which is something that had been speculated after he struggled and was benched to start a game in the playoffs.
As an All-Star in 2024, the slugger should certainly garner some attention in the trade market and can help a lot of teams. Here are four potential trade partners this winter.
Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners had one of the worst offenses in baseball last season, and third base was a major issue for them most of the season. Bringing in an All-Star like Bohm would help improve a lineup that could use a player like the slugger to drive in runs and help provide some support for Julio Rodriguez. With a lot of pitching, the Mariners could make a lot of sense as a potential trade partner.
Detroit Tigers
One of the best surprises in baseball in 2024 was the play of the Detroit Tigers down the stretch. The Tigers were able to become one of the best teams down the stretch, as they made it all the way to the American League Division Series. While it was a fun run, the Tigers do need to help bolster their lineup, and third base could be a position they look to upgrade.
New York Yankees
One team that makes a lot of sense for Bohm is the New York Yankees. Coming off a loss in the World Series, the Yankees have their plates full this offseason trying to bring Juan Soto back to New York. However, while Soto is going to be their priority, they also have to fix both corner infield spots. Jazz Chisholm moving to his natural position of second base seems like the plan with Gleyber Torres as a free agent, and that will create a need at third base for the Yankees.
Houston Astros
The Houston Astros being interested would solely rely on whether they sign their star Alex Bregman or not. However, with multiple needs on the team, perhaps letting Bregman walk, trading for Bohm, and then using the money they would have spent on their star to improve at first base and in the outfield could be a better move for Houston. This will all depend on what happens with Bregman, but the Astros could entertain moving on from their All-Star third baseman for another.