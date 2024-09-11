Kyle Schwarber Sets Major League Record Before Leaving With Injury
After winning a wild game in walk-off fashion on Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies were back in action on Tuesday with the opportunity to win their series against the Tampa Bay Rays to keep building momentum down the stretch ahead of the playoffs.
While things weren't as whacky in this contest as they were at the start of the week, this one still delivered some memorable moments.
The first being Kyle Schwarber setting a Major League Baseball record with his 14th leadoff home run of the year.
It was his second homer in as many games, and a good sign that the star slugger is starting to heat up at the right time with this being his seventh long ball of the month.
This was an incredible moment for Schwarber, something that was the latest example of just how prolific he's been as a power hitter since putting on a Phillies jersey ahead of the 2022 season.
Unfortunately, this history-making performance was cut short when he left the game with an injury.
In the third inning, Schwarber dove back to first base on a pickoff attempt and seemed to have tweaked his elbow. When he was up in the order for his next plate appearance, he had been pulled from the game for pinch-hitter Buddy Kennedy.
Manager Rob Thomson described this injury as a contusion/hyperextension of the elbow, something Philadelphia is hoping doesn't have short-term, and especially long-term ramifications.
The Phillies are already dealing with Alec Bohm, Austin Hays, and Edmundo Sosa being sidelined on the injured list, and catcher J.T. Realmuto still not in action after fouling a ball off his knee.
It goes without saying losing Schwarber for any time period would be a huge blow.
Not only has he found his power at the plate again with those seven home runs this month, he's also batting .417 with an on-base percentage of .463 that shows he's doing much more with the bat in his hand than just blasting balls over the fence.
More information will come out regarding the extent of this injury, but Philadelphia is hoping his removal from the game was nothing more than precautionary.