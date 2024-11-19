Latest Phillies Trade Rumor Will Leave Fan Base Incredibly Disappointed
The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the best teams in baseball throughout the 2024 regular season.
They won 95 games, which was the second most in the league behind only the 98 victories the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded.
But, their short stay in the MLB playoffs has the front office evaluating everything on the roster.
With a core that is beginning to get up there in age, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to roster upgrades. After losing to the New York Mets in the NLDS in four games, the organization is attempting to pinpoint what exactly went wrong.
As they evaluate that, the team sounds like they will be actively making moves.
Third baseman Alec Bohm, coming off the first All-Star appearance of his career, has been placed on the trade block as the first potential blockbuster.
It will be interesting to see what the Phillies are looking to get back in return for Bohm, since there a few pressing needs on the roster which could change depending on how free agency shakes out with Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman both hitting the market.
Arguably their biggest need is a starting pitcher.
The production they received from the No. 5 spot was not good in 2024. It's hard to envision Taijuan Walker being relied upon another year despite the contract he has.
Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter could certainly factor into the mix after nearly locking down a spot in 2023 before his Tommy John surgery and looking good in the Arizona Fall League after missing two seasons.
However, have been rumors that Philadelphia is looking to get aggressive and make a splash addition to their rotation.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet was linked to them ahead of the trade deadline this past season, and they are expected to make a run at him again this winter.
The Phillies have been named one of the best fits, but recent rumors aren’t going to make fans too happy.
As shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic, three teams have emerged as the likeliest landing spot for the All-Star, and Philadelphia is not among them.
“That Garrett Crochet is a trade candidate is obvious, and executives that Bowden has spoken to have mentioned the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers as the lefty's "most likely landing spots."
Are those rumors worth buying into?
In the opinion of Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, they are worth monitoring.
He cautions this isn’t only a three-team race, but two of them, the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are desperate for a No. 1 pitcher to anchor their staff.
The Phillies certainly don’t need to surrender the astronomical asking price given they have arguably the best quartet in baseball with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez, but adding a player of Crochet’s caliber would certainly help, especially in the long term.
If Philadelphia wanted him, they could have acquired him during the season by including Painter in a package.
They didn’t, which hints they might not be as serious about trading for the talented lefty like previously insinuated.