Los Angeles Angels Slugger Could be Trade Target for Philadelphia Phillies
Despite some struggles in October last year, the Philadelphia Phillies haven’t made too many big splashes to change things this offseason.
Coming into the postseason last year, the Phillies were expected to be a World Series contender after a great regular season. However, things did not go well in October against the New York Mets.
In the National League Division Series, Philadelphia won just one game and suffered a quick exit.
Due to the struggles in the postseason, many believed some big changes would be coming. While the Phillies did reshape their bullpen a bit so far and added Jesus Luzardo to the starting rotation, a big splash or major change to their core wasn’t made.
Two of the main reasons for the struggles were the bullpen and the lack of production from the outfield. Having success against left-handed pitching has been a bit of an Achilles heel for Philadelphia in recent years, but not much has been done to address it.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently speculated about some early potential trades in 2025. For the Phillies, he has them acquiring right-handed slugger Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels to help bolster their outfield and lineup.
“Ward has been speculated upon as a trade target for the Phillies in each of the past two summers. Perhaps the third time will be the charm, and he'll be dealt from Anaheim to Philly," Kelly wrote.
Ward would be a very interesting player for Philadelphia to pursue during the season. So far this winter, the Angels have been pretty active in free agency trying to improve a team that hasn’t been very good in recent years.
The decline of Mike Trout has really hurt the franchise, and the decision not to trade Shohei Ohtani before he hit free agency also was a massive mistake for a team that wasn’t going to compete.
Over the past few years, the 31-year-old has become a very solid hitter, especially against left-handed pitching. Against southpaws in his career, Ward has a .287 batting average and .804 OPS.
With finding good right-handed bats being a need for the Phillies, the slugger makes a lot of sense.
While a trade at this point in the winter seems unlikely, perhaps when the Angels are struggling during the season they will be willing to move their talented slugger.
Ward still has one more year of arbitration in 2026, so he could provide Philadelphia with some insurance as well, considering Kyle Schwarber will be entering the final year of his contract.
Overall, while a potential trade might be months away, it makes a lot of sense for a Phillies team that could use some help from the right side of the plate.