Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Hero in Free Agency
New reports recently revealed that the Philadelphia Phillies plan to increase their payroll in 2025. Fans should appreciate the owners' decision, as the Phillies are already among the top spenders in Major League Baseball.
While no fan should've been upset if they made marginal moves and had a comparable payroll in 2025, it's obvious that the people in charge want to win just as much as everyone.
For Philadelphia, it might've not been too difficult of a decision. Not that they should always spend money and further their payroll, but they almost have to. At this point, with the existing payroll, it was either they ran the same team back without a few guys or continued to go all in.
Another $100 million or so might not be much to the owners. That's saying something still, as there are many clubs in baseball that wouldn't do the same.
Because of their commitment, the Phillies will have an excellent chance to improve this winter. They'll have multiple options, and considering they're willing to spend, there are even more players they could pursue than ever before.
Among the top of the list could be Teoscar Hernandez, who just put together an impressive World Series showing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hernandez had seven hits in five games, including a home run and a huge double in Game 5.
Philadelphia needs as many proven players as possible, as they already have many on the roster. As they saw with the Dodgers, having those guys makes things easier when it matters most.
From the sound of things, there's a chance they could be in the mix for him. Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports listed suitors for the right-handed slugger, including the Phillies.
"Hernández never got the long-term offer last offseason that he expected after a down year in Seattle, so he decided to reset his market on a one-year flier in Los Angeles. The move is about to reward the Home Run Derby champ handsomely, whether it's back in L.A., where he rebounded in an All-Star season as a key cog for the champs, or elsewhere. Considering what an additive presence he was to the Dodgers both on and off the field, and how much he enjoyed the winning environment, a return makes a lot of sense."
Hernandez is believed to want to stay in Los Angeles, but if they want to use those funds elsewhere, there would be an opportunity to poach the star.