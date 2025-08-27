Manager Rob Thomson Explains Why the Phillies Released Pitcher Joe Ross
The Philadelphia Phillies made a surprising move this week by releasing pitcher Joe Ross, which left some followers confused, especially considering some of the names that the team decided to retain. Facing some minor blowback from the fan base, Philly manager Ron Thomson tried to clarify the club's stance.
"It was really just performance more than anything," the Phillies skipper told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Ross is a good man, a good teammate who will take the ball whenever. But we want to get a look at [Lee] Trivino."
Righthander Joe Ross was signed by the club during the offseason, but he has struggled throughout the year, notching a 5.12 ERA in 37 appearances. Despite having a fastball that has been clocked in the mid-90s, he never got a handle on the mound this season. The 32-year-old had 39 strikeouts, 18 walks, and surrendered eight home runs with the Phils.
Meanwhile, the Phillies placed Jordan Romano on IL. He has also struggled mightily in 2025, logging an overwhelming 8.23 ERA, allowing 39 earned runs, 10 home runs in 42 2/3 innings.
More Arms are on the Way to Philadelphia
In other moves related to the Philadelphia pitching staff, the club called up pitchers Lou Trivino and Daniel Robert. Both will be counted on to help shore up the relieving corps as the team marches toward the postseason.
33-year-old Lou Trivino will now be pitching for his third team in 2025, after notching a 4.42 ERA in 37 combined appearances this season with the Giants and Dodgers. He threw seven scoreless innings across six appearances with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs before his call-up. He has a career mark of 24–25, with a 3.88 ERA and 326 strikeouts.
Righthander Daniel Robert, who will turn 31 at the end of this month, has appeared in 12 games this season for the Phillies. He has a 5.79 ERA across 9 1/2 innings.