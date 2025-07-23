Phillies Shuffle Bullpen After Placing Joe Ross on Injured List
After July 31, the expectation is that this Philadelphia Phillies bullpen will look different.
Offseason signings Jordan Romano and Joe Ross have not panned out as expected, failing to replace the departed Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez in a similar fashion. Jose Alvarado's 80-game PED suspension did not help the cause, and even though he'll return in August, he won't be available to pitch in the playoffs.
Because of that, this front office should be busy on the trade market.
The Phillies made their first summer addition to their relief staff when they signed veteran right-hander David Robertson. But he is down with Triple-A Lehigh Valley trying to get his arm back into shape, something that will keep him there until the early portion of next month.
With the trade deadline looming, Philadelphia is expected to make more changes, but first, they had to shuffle things around because of an injury.
The team announced that Joe Ross was placed on the 15-day injured list because of back spasms, with the date retroactive to July 21. Alan Rangel was recalled as the corresponding move.
Ross has a 5.28 ERA across 31 outings (one start), struggling with his command by walking 16 batters in 44 1/3 innings pitched, while striking out just 34.
Issuing free passes and giving up 51 hits has put his WHIP at 1.51, making it hard to trust the veteran right-hander in high-leverage spots.
The 15-day designation he received will keep him on the shelf through the trade deadline, so the Phillies are going to have a decision to make regarding Ross if they are able to land some clear upgrades in their bullpen.
Rangel is getting his third opportunity to pitch in the bigs this year.
He was originally recalled on June 6 for his Major League debut, getting optioned back to Lehigh Valley a day later. On June 22, he was promoted for the second time, getting into a game on June 27 before getting sent back down one day later.
Now, the right-hander is back for a third time after having allowed two earned runs in eight innings pitched in those two previous appearances.
