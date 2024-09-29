MLB Expert Ranks Top-5 Philadelphia Phillies Pitchers in 2024
It has once again been a very good season for the Philadelphia Phillies, as they were able to win the National League East and have one of the best records in the league.
Throughout the campaign, the Phillies have been a top tier team this year, as there weren’t too many holes on the roster. Philadelphia will be heading into October fairly healthy and could make some serious noise.
Last season, the Phillies lost a tough seven-game series to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series, and this year the goal is to not only win the NLCS, but the World Series.
Philadelphia has been powered all season by an excellent pitching staff, as both their starters and bullpen arms have been very good.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the Top-5 pitchers on the Phillies in this order: Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Christopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, and Jeff Hoffman.
“In the final season of his original five-year, $118 million deal before his extension kicks in next year, Zack Wheeler is putting the finishing touches on one of the best nine-figure deals ever given to a starting pitcher. With a 2.56 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 213 strikeouts in 193.2 innings, he is the biggest competition to Chris Sale in the NL Cy Young race. It was extremely difficult leaving Matt Strahm off the list, as the 2024 All-Star has a 1.93 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 in 64 innings. For the sake of argument, call him "5A" alongside Jeff Hoffman, with that tandem anchoring a vastly improved Philadelphia relief corps.”
If not for Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, Wheeler would be the Cy Young front-runner in the National League. However, Sale is also having an excellent season and will likely take the award home, but Wheeler has been a pretty clear-cut No.2 behind him all season.
The emergence of Christopher Sanchez is going to be important for Philadelphia in the postseason, as he has arguably had the second-best season of any starting pitcher in Philadelphia.
Compared to in years past, the Phillies should have a lot of faith in their bullpen as well. While only Hoffman made the cut for the rankings, Philadelphia has a talented and fairly deep bullpen this season.
As the Phillies get set for October baseball, they have one of the most talented pitching staffs in the league. With a good balance in the starting rotation and bullpen, Philadelphia will be a tough team to beat in a series.