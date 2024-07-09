MLB GM's Skeptical Phillies Trade Target Will Get Moved
Over the last few weeks, trade rumors have been swirling around the Philadelphia Phillies. One popular trade target that has been mentioned in Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
While Robert would add a major bat to the Phillies' lineup, he isn't going to come cheap. That has led many MLB general managers and executives to think it's more likely that he doesn't get traded.
As shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, GM's are skeptical about whether any team would meet the price that the White Sox have set for Robert. Another tidbid was added that Chicago is expected to move pitcher Erick Fedde.
"GMs are skeptical whether any team will meet their high price-tag for oft-injured center fielder Luis Robert Jr., of the White Sox, but believe the market will be robust for starter Erick Fedde (6-3, 3.13 ERA)."
Robert has been listed as a possible trade target for quite a few teams. He offers a huge power bat, although there are some concerns about his consistency and injury history.
During the 2024 season thus far, Robert has played in 37 games. He has hit .227/.301/.496 to go along with 10 home runs and 19 RBI. Clearly, 37 games is not a great sample size.
Back in the 2023 season, Robert ended up playing in 145 games. He hit 38 home runs and 80 RBI and also hit .264/.315/.542.
At 26 years old, Robert is a more intriguing target than many others due to his youth and future contract control. For a team like Philadelphia, he could help win now and be a building block long-term.
More than likely, the Phillies will not pay the kind of price that the White Sox want for Robert. They are much more likely to pursue another quality outfielder, who many not produce quite as much as Robert.
An even more likely scenario would see Philadelphia pursue bullpen help rather than another big bat.
Expect to continue hearing rumors surrounding the Phillies. They're expected to be one of the busiest teams ahead of the trade deadline.
With a 58-32 record, Philadelphia is an elite World Series contender. If they want to get aggressive and boost those chances even more, a trade or two ahead of the deadline seems likely.